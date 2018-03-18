Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Pryor exploring NFL free agency

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 10:48 p.m.

It looks like Terrelle Pryor might be making visits around the country like he did a decade ago when he was the No. 1 high school football recruit in the country.

But these stops will not be to college campuses.

The former Jeannette and Ohio State star quarterback, who morphed into a wide receiver in the NFL, is feeling out the free agent market to see if any teams are still interested in his services.

It's a route he's run many times before.

According to Cleveland.com, Pryor visited the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Seattle, the team he was traded to by the Oakland Raiders, cut him in 2014. Three more teams followed suit: the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, all in 2015, before he resigned with the Browns for the 2016 season and joined the Washington Redskins last year. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal.

He caught just 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown, a year after collecting 77 receptions, 1,007 yards and four scores with Cleveland.

Back to his comeback tour, other reports have the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Pryor getting interest from the Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

'Failure is not an option,' Pryor told Bleacher Report. 'I'm back now.'

The walls closed fast on Pryor last season in Washington when he was hampered by a right foot injury that required surgery.

Pryor, 28, also is back to posting social media videos of himself training. He dances around cones, catches tennis balls, wades in a swimming pool, wobbles on balance discs and runs routes at FSQ Sports Training in Trafford and at the UPMC Indoor Training Complex where the Steelers practice.

Pryor still wonders what might have been had he found the right opportunity, the right situation, as a pro quarterback. But he has moved on and still thinks he can be the pass-catching threat he was two years ago. He is one of only two pro players (Marlin Briscoe the other) to have 1,000 yards passing and receiving in different seasons.

In his down time leading up to his return to training, Pryor attended several Jeannette football playoff games on a knee-walker scooter, and later returned to his alma mater to watch the basketball team.

He presented the football team a check for $1,000 on behalf of his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and plans to foot the bill for the Jayhawks' upcoming football banquet.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor walks on the field in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, 28, of Jeannette, works out with Tim Cortazzo, owner of FSQ Sports Training, at Gateway High School, in Monroeville, on Monday, July 24, 2017.
Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor catches a pass over Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell during the fourth quarter Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor prays against a pylon in the Dawg Pound end zone before a game against the Steelers Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Jeannette varsity football coach Roy Hall poses for a photo with Terrelle Pryor Sr., wide receiver for the Washington Redskins and a Jeannette grad, on Tuesday Jan. 16, 2018 at Jeannette High School. A donation worth $1,000 from Rosenhaus Sports Representation Inc. on behalf of Pryor was given to the Jeannette football program.
Ohio State University quarterback Terrelle Pryor (right) poses for a portrait with former Jeannette High School teammate and current Buckeye teammate Jordan Hall during media day on August 13, 2009 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Eric Schmadel/Tribune-Review) EPS OSUMediaDay 14 4 for a Schofield feature intended for publication on August 14, 2009.
