Pryor exploring NFL free agency

It looks like Terrelle Pryor might be making visits around the country like he did a decade ago when he was the No. 1 high school football recruit in the country.

But these stops will not be to college campuses.

The former Jeannette and Ohio State star quarterback, who morphed into a wide receiver in the NFL, is feeling out the free agent market to see if any teams are still interested in his services.

It's a route he's run many times before.

According to Cleveland.com, Pryor visited the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

ICYMI: Terrelle Pryor is visiting the #Seahawks tomorrow -- and GM John Schneider was the first person who tried to convince him to switch to WR in 2014. Read here what @PeteCarroll told me about that https://t.co/itFwgzipPR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 17, 2018

Terrelle Pryor will visit Seattle on Sundayhttps://t.co/uAllzX6GVw pic.twitter.com/UtsRX5XWqy — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) March 17, 2018

Seattle, the team he was traded to by the Oakland Raiders, cut him in 2014. Three more teams followed suit: the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, all in 2015, before he resigned with the Browns for the 2016 season and joined the Washington Redskins last year. He signed a one-year, $8 million deal.

He caught just 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown, a year after collecting 77 receptions, 1,007 yards and four scores with Cleveland.

Back to his comeback tour, other reports have the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Pryor getting interest from the Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

'Failure is not an option,' Pryor told Bleacher Report. 'I'm back now.'

The walls closed fast on Pryor last season in Washington when he was hampered by a right foot injury that required surgery.

Pryor, 28, also is back to posting social media videos of himself training. He dances around cones, catches tennis balls, wades in a swimming pool, wobbles on balance discs and runs routes at FSQ Sports Training in Trafford and at the UPMC Indoor Training Complex where the Steelers practice.

1 hander !! pic.twitter.com/i2tgbEQaX1 — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) March 12, 2018

Little cone work pic.twitter.com/v6Bz5eMz4x — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) March 12, 2018

Pryor still wonders what might have been had he found the right opportunity, the right situation, as a pro quarterback. But he has moved on and still thinks he can be the pass-catching threat he was two years ago. He is one of only two pro players (Marlin Briscoe the other) to have 1,000 yards passing and receiving in different seasons.

In his down time leading up to his return to training, Pryor attended several Jeannette football playoff games on a knee-walker scooter, and later returned to his alma mater to watch the basketball team.

He presented the football team a check for $1,000 on behalf of his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and plans to foot the bill for the Jayhawks' upcoming football banquet.

