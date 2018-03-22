Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Giants trade Jason Pierre-Paul to Bucs for draft picks

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. A person familiar with the deal says the Giants have traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two draft picks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, March 22, 2018, because neither team has announced the deal that gets Tampa Bay the former first-round draft pick whose career was interrupted by a fireworks accident in 2015 that severely damaged his right hand.
In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. A person familiar with the deal says the Giants have traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two draft picks. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, March 22, 2018, because neither team has announced the deal that gets Tampa Bay the former first-round draft pick whose career was interrupted by a fireworks accident in 2015 that severely damaged his right hand.

Updated 16 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants traded defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for draft picks Thursday, another step by a team rebuilding after a 3-13 season.

Pierre-Paul is a former first-round draft choice whose career was interrupted by a fireworks accident in 2015 that severely damaged his right hand. He helped the Giants win a Super Bowl in the 2011 season. He signed a four-year, $62 million contract a year ago.

“We appreciate everything Jason has done for the Giants,” new general manager Dave Gettleman said. “He was a fine player for us.”

The Giants will get Tampa Bay's third-round draft pick (69th overall) this season. The teams will swap fourth-round picks, with the Bucs moving up to the 102nd pick and the Giants selecting 108th.

The Bucs had 22 sacks last season and they have been shoring up their line. Defensive end Vinny Curry was signed after being released by the Super Bowl champion Eagles and defensive tackles Beau Allen and Mitch Unrein were also signed

Pierre-Paul had 68 tackles, 8 12 sacks and two forced fumbles last season. He had 58 12 career sacks since he was drafted in 2010 with the 15th pick overall out of South Florida.

Signed through the 2020 season, Pierre-Paul has played in 111 regular-season games with 85 starts. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and ‘12 and All Pro in 2011, when he had a career-high 16.5 sacks, the fourth-highest total in Giants history.

Pierre-Paul also forced 13 fumbles and recovered seven, including one he returned for a touchdown. He intercepted two passes, returning each for a score.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me