NFL

Report: Terrelle Pryor agrees to deal with Jets

Staff Report | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 11:09 p.m.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. (11) runs past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) during the second half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 2, 2017.
Updated 5 hours ago

Former Jeannette and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor appears headed for the Big Apple.

Multiple reports Thursday night stated Pryor agreed on a contract to join the New York Jets. He reportedly also was considering the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns.

Pryor signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Washington Redskins last offseason but finished on injured reserve after 20 catches for 240 yards and a touchdown. His breakout year came in 2016 with 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores.

