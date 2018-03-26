'Surviving the ground' gone? If NFL passes proposal, yes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ORLANDO, Fla. — That's a catch.

Mention the names Calvin Johnson, Dez Bryant, Zach Miller and Jesse James, and what looked, sounded and felt like a catch wasn't one. If NFL owners pass a proposal from the powerful competition committee, those will be receptions in the future.

According to committee chairman Rich McKay and league officiating director Al Riveron, it's time.

“We want to take these great catches and make them into catches,” Riveron said Monday at the NFL meetings, where the owners likely will vote Tuesday on the adjustments to the catch rule.

Such phrases as “slight movement of the ball” and “surviving the ground” will disappear, and fans, players and coaches will get the fulfilment of knowing what they were sure was a reception actually is.

The committee looked at dozens of plays dozens of times.

They discovered the previous attempts to clarify what is a catch only confused the issue. So much so the language of the rules was getting in the way of making the proper call.

“Every time, we tried to add language to cure a situation,” said McKay, president of the Atlanta Falcons, “and that did not serve us well.

“We felt like the word slight was getting people caught up. It's really loss of control. If you lose control of the ball, then you haven't satisfied (the process). If you have movement of the ball but haven't lost control of it, then you still have it.”

Added Riveron: “If we see total loss of control, that's the way we're going to rule it. But we understand there are situations where the ball is going to move. We have to see loss of control.”

McKay pointed to touchdown receptions by Alshon Jeffery and Corey Clement in the Super Bowl. In both cases, the ball moved a bit in the receiver's hands. In both cases, though, on-field officials, then Riveron handling the video review, determined there was possession throughout.

“Those are catches,” he said, noting under current language in the rules, “the ground trumped everything. It didn't make a lot of sense.”

The major emphasis on re-examining the rule stems from Bryant's noncatch in a playoff game at Green Bay three years ago.

“I think Dez Bryant was the start of us realizing something needs to change,” McKay said.

When James' apparent winning touchdown reception against New England was overturned even though the Steelers tight end made a football move to extend the ball over the goal line, it prompted commissioner Roger Goodell to forcefully endorse seeking adjustments to the rule.

The competition committee heeded instructions.

So a receiver must have control of the ball, get two feet down or another body part, make a football move and take a third step or extend the ball or something similar.

Gone, Riveron emphatically said, is “surviving the ground.”

“That's out,” he said. “No mas.”