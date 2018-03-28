Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL owners pass 2 more rules changes before meetings end

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 10:57 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a busy NFL meetings neared its conclusion Wednesday, team owners passed two more rules changes and approved several procedural bylaw alterations.

Most noteworthy, the league eliminated the requirement that a team that scores a winning touchdown at the end of regulation kick the extra point or go for a 2-point conversion.

In a January playoff game that Minnesota memorably won on a final pass play, New Orleans players were required to return to the field after leaving for a meaningless extra point. The Vikings took a knee.

Of course, bettors and fantasy players could have a stake in the PAT, but neither participating team did, particularly now that points scored or points differential is so low in any tiebreaking procedures.

The owners also approved closing an overtime loophole that could have been embarrassing had it ever occurred.

Now, if the team that gets the ball first scores a field goal, then the opponent loses possession by an interception or fumble on its first series, the down will be permitted to run to its conclusion, including awarding points scored by either team during the down.

Previously, the turnover ended the game regardless — even though the team getting the takeaway conceivably could itself turn over the ball on that play and see it returned for a score by the opponent.

Got it?

