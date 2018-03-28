Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Second man arrested in burglary at Rob Gronkowski's home

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a burglary at New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's Massachusetts home while he was at the Super Bowl.
Mark Humphrey/AP
Updated 9 hours ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A second suspect charged in connection with a burglary at New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski's Massachusetts home has been arraigned.

Eric Tyrrell, of Foxborough, was held on $1,000 bail Wednesday after pleading not guilty in Wrentham District Court to two counts of receiving stolen property.

Prosecutors say Tyrrell sold rare coins that had been stolen from one of Gronkowski's roommates. Court records show nothing belonging to Gronkowski was stolen.

The Foxborough house was burglarized in February while the team was in Minnesota to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Authorities have recovered an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and the coins.

Tyrrell's attorney says there's no evidence his client was present during the break-in.

Another suspect already hasbeen arraigned. Police are still seeking a third.

