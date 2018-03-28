Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Terrelle Pryor deal worth $4.5 million

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
Jeannette grad Terrelle Pryor Sr. spent one season with Washington and signed with the New York Jets late Thursday. It will be his sixth team in six NFL seasons.
Jeannette grad Terrelle Pryor Sr. spent one season with Washington and signed with the New York Jets late Thursday. It will be his sixth team in six NFL seasons.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Washington Redskins Terrelle Pryor (left), 28, of Jeannette, gives advice to Cameron Gray, a defensive back at Indiana University of Pa, while working out with Tim Cortazzo, owner of FSQ Sports Training, at Gateway High School, in Monroeville, on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Updated 3 hours ago

Terrelle Pryor is guaranteed to make $2 million next season as part of his new contract with the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network and NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero, Pryor's one-year deal is worth $4.5 million.

Pryor, 28, the former star quarterback at Jeannette and Ohio State, worked last season under a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins that could have been worth $8 million had he hit certain incentives, but only played nine games because of an ankle injury that required surgery and placed him on injured reserve.

The quarterback-turned-wide receiver had 20 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown after pulling in 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four scores with Cleveland the previous season.

While he did not get the pay day he had hoped for, his deal seems quite tenable and won't cause the Jets to take a huge cap hit.

The Jets will be the seventh team for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Pryor, who uses social media to post his daily workouts and drills.

Pryor will reunite with former Browns teammate Josh McCown, who will likely compete against Teddy Bridgewater for the Jets' starting quarterback spot.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini, who covers the Jets, said Pryor's deal includes a $1 million signing bonus.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

