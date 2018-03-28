Terrelle Pryor deal worth $4.5 million

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Terrelle Pryor is guaranteed to make $2 million next season as part of his new contract with the New York Jets.

According to NFL Network and NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero, Pryor's one-year deal is worth $4.5 million.

Terrelle Pryor's deal with the #Jets is one year, $4.5 million with $2M guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2018

Jet UP pic.twitter.com/SjrOlNTZRq — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) March 24, 2018

Pryor, 28, the former star quarterback at Jeannette and Ohio State, worked last season under a one-year deal with the Washington Redskins that could have been worth $8 million had he hit certain incentives, but only played nine games because of an ankle injury that required surgery and placed him on injured reserve.

The quarterback-turned-wide receiver had 20 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown after pulling in 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four scores with Cleveland the previous season.

While he did not get the pay day he had hoped for, his deal seems quite tenable and won't cause the Jets to take a huge cap hit.

The Jets will be the seventh team for the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Pryor, who uses social media to post his daily workouts and drills.

Yesssir!!! Glute and Chest work pic.twitter.com/2hFP9Qzu4y — Terrelle Pryor SR (@TerrellePryor) March 24, 2018

Pryor will reunite with former Browns teammate Josh McCown, who will likely compete against Teddy Bridgewater for the Jets' starting quarterback spot.

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Rich Cimini, who covers the Jets, said Pryor's deal includes a $1 million signing bonus.

Breakdown of Terrelle Pryor's contract with #Jets : One year, $4.5M. Guarantee: $2M (includes $1M signing bonus). Base: $3M ($1M fully gtd). Roster bonus of $31,250 per game on 46 (max: $500K). Cap: $4.28M — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 28, 2018

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.