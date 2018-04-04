Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Robert Griffin III, Ravens reach agreement on 1-year deal

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 2:51 p.m.
The Baltimore Ravens reached a one-year agreement with free agent Robert Griffin III, formerly a Cleveland Browns quarterback.
Don Wright/AP
The Baltimore Ravens reached a one-year agreement with free agent Robert Griffin III, formerly a Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Updated 17 hours ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Robert Griffin III is poised to resume his NFL career about 35 miles away from where he started it.

The former Washington Redskins quarterback has reached agreement on a 1-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who love the idea of having the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner backing up 10-year starter Joe Flacco.

“Obviously, his personality, he's a confident guy. He's a very talented quarterback,” coach John Harbaugh said of Griffin on Wednesday. “He's had a lot of success in this league early on. We're excited about it. We felt like we needed a No. 2 quarterback.”

Griffin's last previous stop in an injury-riddled career came in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. He started five games, winning only one of them.

General manager Ozzie Newsome said Griffin, 28, didn't have far to travel before showing the Ravens he can still fling the ball.

“He still lives in the D.C./Virginia area,” Newsome said. “We were bringing in some receivers and we asked him if he would come in and throw and go through a full workout for us. He took a physical. He did all of that. After that, he went to visit another team. We just were able to come to an agreement.”

The terms were finalized late Tuesday night, and Newsome expects RG3 to sign the contract next week.

“I feel like we got a steal,” Harbaugh said. “I felt like (Griffin) really wanted to be here. He really wanted to be a Raven.”

Griffin won the Heisman Trophy with Baylor before being selected second overall in the 2012 draft by the Redskins. He enjoyed a sensational rookie season, throwing 20 touchdown passes and only five interceptions, but his career took a decisive downturn after he tore knee ligaments in a playoff loss to Seattle.

RG3 returned in 2013 but was benched after throwing 16 TD passes and 13 interceptions. The following season, a dislocated ankle limited his effectiveness.

Griffin missed the 2015 season after sustaining a concussion during the preseason. After being released by Washington, he signed with the Browns in 2016.

He started the opener, sustained a shoulder injury and was put in injured reserve the following Monday. Griffin returned to play the final four games and was the starting quarterback the last time the Browns won, against San Diego on Dec. 24, 2016.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me