James Harrison hopes to find team to play for after NFL Draft
Updated 14 hours ago
James Harrison wants to keep playing.
According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, the former Steelers linebacker is hoping to lock on somewhere after the draft.
The Patriots have yet to retain his services. But apparently they have inquired about keeping him for 2018. One thing he apparently doesn't want is to be just a bit player like he was here in Pittsburgh towards the end of 2017.
James Harrison update: Waiting until after draft to sign somewhere, and key factor is getting on the field -- no Pittsburgh repeat, basically. Patriots are among handful of teams to inquire during free agency.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 4, 2018
If Harrison plays in the NFL next year, he'll be 40 years old. As ProFootballTalk.com pointed out , only four other players (Jim Marshall, Darrell Green, Clay Matthews, and Junior Seau) took to the field after their 40th birthday on defense.