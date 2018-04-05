Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

James Harrison hopes to find team to play for after NFL Draft

Tim Benz | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 7:21 a.m.
Patriots linebacker James Harrison, left, slips a block by Jets tackle Kelvin Beachum as he heads toward a sack of quarterback Bryce Petty earlier this season. Harrison has six tackles and a quarterback hit in the Patriots' two postseason wins.
Updated 14 hours ago

James Harrison wants to keep playing.

According to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler, the former Steelers linebacker is hoping to lock on somewhere after the draft.

The Patriots have yet to retain his services. But apparently they have inquired about keeping him for 2018. One thing he apparently doesn't want is to be just a bit player like he was here in Pittsburgh towards the end of 2017.

If Harrison plays in the NFL next year, he'll be 40 years old. As ProFootballTalk.com pointed out , only four other players (Jim Marshall, Darrell Green, Clay Matthews, and Junior Seau) took to the field after their 40th birthday on defense.

