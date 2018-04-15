Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Patriots' Rob Gronkowski won't report for start of offseason program

New York Daily News | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski tries to make a catch in front of the Eagles' Jalen Mills in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn.
Getty Images
After not shooting down reports he could step away from football after Super Bowl LII, Patriots tight end and Woodland Hills product Rob Gronkowski will not report to the beginning of New England's offseason program Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the immediate aftermath of his team's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in February, the 28-year-old tight end hinted in his postgame interview he might step away from the sport.

“I'm definitely gonna look at my future, for sure,” Gronkowski told reporters. “I'll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at.”

Last season, he had 1,084 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 14 regular season games.

