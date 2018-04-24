Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he'll play in 2018

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski leaves the field after defeating the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski leaves the field after defeating the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches a 2-point conversion pass over the Steelers' Sean Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski catches a 2-point conversion pass over the Steelers' Sean Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski pulls in a 2-point conversion against the Steelers in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Patriots' Rob Gronkowski pulls in a 2-point conversion against the Steelers in the fourth quarter Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hugs the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski after the game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster hugs the Patriots' Rob Gronkowski after the game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 41 minutes ago

BOSTON — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he is returning for his ninth NFL season.

Gronkowski, a Woodland Hills graduate, made the announcement in a post on Instagram Tuesday. Gronkowski said he met with coach Bill Belichick to inform him of his intention to return, adding he's "been working out, staying in shape and feel great."

Gronk previously hinted at considering retirement following New England's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles in February.

He appeared in 14 games during the 2017 season and led the team in receiving with 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught nine passes for 168 yards and a two-point conversion in the Patriots' 27-24 win over the Steelers in December.

Gronkowski was knocked out of last season's AFC championship game with a concussion, but was able to return in time for the Super Bowl. He missed the Patriots' 2017 Super Bowl win over Atlanta after undergoing back surgery.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me