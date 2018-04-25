Josh Rosen confident he'll be around awhile

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Josh Rosen, projected to be one of the top quarterbacks chosen near the top of the NFL Draft on Thursday, referenced Pitt quarterback Ricky Town as one of the players he was forced to leap over on his way to stardom at UCLA.

Speaking on the NFL Network's "Up To The Minute" show on Tuesday, Rosen said, "I've always been the No. 2 guy."

"Coming out of high school, Ricky Town was the dude. He was going to (USC). I was going to UCLA. He was the No. 1 in the country. I was No. 2. He was going to bring USC back to the promised land."

Rosen is from Bellflower, Calif., Town from Ventura, Calif.

Actually, Rivals.com rated Rosen the No. 1 pro style quarterback in the nation coming out of high school in 2015. Town was No. 5. But Rosen threw for 9,339 yards and 59 touchdowns in three years at UCLA while Town transferred to Arkansas, Ventura College and, finally, Pitt.

Rosen also took shots at three other quarterbacks:

— Arizona State backup Blake Barnett, who initially went to Alabama from Corona, Calif.

— Projected high first-round quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield.

"Blake Barnett — after Ricky kind of faded away -- Blake Barnett was the Elite 11 MVP," Rosen told the NFL Network. "He was the dude that was going to go to (Alabama), win a couple championships and go to the league as the first overall pick. You don't really hear about him too much."

"Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield. These dudes are these exotic, cool, flashy quarterbacks. That No. 1 pick — all this stuff. And I'm No. 2.

"And you know what? I'm gonna sit here. And in couple years, when it's all said and done, I'm confident that I'll still be standing."

