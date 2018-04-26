Live draft file: Browns choose Baker Mayfield No. 1; Bills, Cardinals trade up for two guys named Josh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cleveland Browns opened the draft night proceedings shortly after 8 p.m. by ignoring my advice.

I guess Browns general manager John Dorsey didn't hear my voice mail message when I called Thursday morning and said he should draft Penn State runnning back Saquon Barkley with the first overall pick and then take the best remaining quarterback at No. 4.

Of course, the Browns have been burned before when they ignored one of the elite quarterbacks (tight end Kellen Winslow instead of Big Ben in 2004 comes to mind).

So, they decided to take Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield with the first pick, content to let the New York Giants choose Barkley with the second selection (which they did).

Odds just two days ago had Baker Mayfield a 25-1 choice to be drafted No. 1 overall. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) April 27, 2018

That may give Eli Manning a nice ground game complement in his twilight years.

Going offense with their first two picks isn't a bad idea for the Browns, if you believe the NFL Network's Mike Mayock, the Steelers' 1981 10th-round draft choice from Boston College. He said, "The Browns are ready to win now on defense."

With Barkley going to the Giants, the New York Jets had their choice of three top quarterbacks and chose USC's Sam Darnold. Mayock called Darnold the best quarterback in the draft. Darnold has come a long way since he was a backup to former Pitt quarterback Max Browne at the start of the 2016 season.

The Browns came back with the fourth overall choice and took Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward, a bit of a surprise with N.C. State defensive end Bradley Chubb available.

Say what you want about the browns they are making moves.. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 27, 2018

Can we predict Denzel Ward will play for the Steelers in 2022? Last 2 corners drafted in Top 10 by Browns landed with Steelers: Joe Haden (No. 7, 2010), Justin Gilbert (No. 8, 2014) — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) April 27, 2018

The Broncos loved the Ward pick in Denver. They took Chubb at No. 5. Mayock described Chubb as having "violent hands."

At No. 6, the Indianapolis Colts made a pick that may help keep Andrew Luck vertical (a priority in Indy) -- Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson.The Buffalo Bills made the first trade, moving from No. 12 to No. 7 by sending that first-round pick and two No. 2s to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That allowed the Bills to pick Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. They also got the Bucs' No. 255 pick in the deal.

Give the Bills credit -- they didn't overreact to the insensitive tweets Allen posted as a teenager. Allen, who needs to work on his accuracy, will join a Buffalo quarterback room that includes Pitt's Nathan Peterman.

Allen is the seventh quarterback the Bills have drafted since Jim Kelly retired. None of the previous six have a winning record.

The draft got back on its regular track at No. 8 when the Chicago Bears took Georgia inside linebacker Roquan Smith.

(And, no, Steelers fans, 28 to 8 is too much of a jump for any team to make.)

The second Notre Dame offensive lineman taken in the first round turned out to be tackle Mike McGlinchey, who is a cousin to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. He went No. 9 to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Arizona Cardinals made the second trade, moving up from No. 15 to No. 10, giving up third- and fifth-round picks and taking UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen.

Both trades so far were made for the purpose of drafting the two quarterbacks named Josh -- Allen to the Bills and Rosen to the Cardinals.

At No. 11, the Miami Dolphins took Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "When Nick Saban talks about this kid, he gets all choked up," Mayock said.

The Bucs took the No. 12 pick they got from the Bills and drafted 347-pound defensive tackle Vita Vea of Washington. "He's a wide human being," Stanford coach David Shaw said of the former high school running back.

And he's quick -- he played on the punt coverage unit against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The Washington Redskins made it two DTs in a row, taking Alabama's Da'Ron Payne at No. 13.

Another trade erupted at No. 14, with the New Orleans Saints giving the Green Bay Packers their No. 1 in 2019 and a No. 5 this year to move from No. 27 to No. 14. And, surprise, it wasn't a quarterback.

It was Texas-San Antonio defensive end Marcus Davenport. That's a lot to give up, but Davenport is generally regarded as the No. 2 end in this draft behind Chubb.

New Raiders coach Jon Gruden knows games are won on the line, and he bolstered his by taking UCLA offensive tackle Kolton Miller at No. 15.

The Bills made another trade, moving from No. 22 to No. 16 to nab Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is only 19. Mayock called him "a super freak."

Two hours into the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers make the 17th overall pick -- Florida State safety Derwin James.

At 18, the Green Bay Packers drafted Louisvile cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The Steelers lost an inside linebacker prospect when the Dallas Cowboys took Boise State linebaker Leighton Vander Esch at No. 19.

Lost in all the excitement of the Steelers trading Martavis Bryant to the Raiders is a boring pick by the Detroit Lions at No. 20 -- Arkansas center Frank Ragnow.

Another center comes off the board at No. 21 -- Ohio State's Billy Price (not the Pittsburgh rock 'n roll legend).

Inside linebacker Rashaan Evans (remember, that's a Steelers need) goes to the Tennessee Titans at No. 22, trading up from No. 25 with the Baltimore Ravens.

All the elite inside linebackers are gone. What are the Steelers thinking? Running back?

Meanwhile, the draft marches on and the New England Patriots take Georgia tackle Isaiah Wynn at No. 23.

At No. 24, Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore went to the Carolina Panthers.

Finally, the Ravens make a pick at No. 25 after trading down twice. It's South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst, a former first baseman in the Pirates' minor-league system.

The Atlanta Falcons do what teams with elite quarterbacks do -- they surround them with weapons. The Falcons take Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley at No. 26 to give Matt Ryan another target.

At No. 27, the first running back since Barkley -- San Diego State's Rashaad Penny -- goes to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

The official NFL Draft cake. Let the party begin. pic.twitter.com/GiekY8LDmy — Jerry DiPaola (@JDiPaola_Trib) April 26, 2018