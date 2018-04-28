Seahawks draft 1-handed LB Shaquem Griffin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for taking chances on players. So many, from Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin, have worked out.

On Saturday, Carroll and GM John Schneider spent the 141st overall selection in the NFL Draft on linebacker Shaquem Griffin.

That fifth-round choice, announced in Seattle, drew loud cheers from fans at AT&T Stadium. Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was young, has become the feel-good story this year and one of the most popular players in this draft because of his perseverance, outgoing personality and, of course, his talent.

Griffin helped Central Florida go undefeated last season, then blew through the NFL combine with a 4.38 in the 40, sensational lifting work with his prosthetic and a can-do attitude.

Exactly the sort of player the Seahawks seem to find; they drafted his twin brother, Shaquill, out of UCF last year.

Griffin was at the first two days of the draft, sitting through 100 picks without hearing his name. He returned Saturday afternoon with his family, including Shaquill, with whom he stood for photos wearing a light blue sports jacket and eyeglasses under a Seahawks cap.

“It's amazing just to be here right now, I couldn't ask for more, “ Shaquem Griffin said. “It's been a long road coming, but I'm glad I had the opportunity to be here.

“It's been a really good experience. I would have been crazy to turn an experience down like this. I'm just glad I was one of the selected few to be here.”