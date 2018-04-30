Ligonier Valley, UConn grad Alec Bloom signs with Arizona Cardinals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alec Bloom was one of the top receiving tight ends in the state during his career at Ligonier Valley.

But his receiving abilities weren't utilized as much at UConn.

Apparently, he made an impact in other areas.

The 6-foot-6, 251-pound senior signed a free agent contact Monday to play for the Arizona Cardinals.

"This is a dream come true for him," Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. "Alec went through a lot at Connecticut — two coaching changes and multiple offensive coordinators. And through the process, he was very professional about it. He loved Connecticut."

BREAKING: Alec Bloom '14 has signed a rookie free agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals! Help us celebrate Alec as he continues his career as a TE in the NFL. Bloomer, congrats...you make us all proud! @alecbloom86 #ArizonaCardinals #NFL #Ligonier #LVRamsFootball #OneOfUs pic.twitter.com/ddBS2dptbh — Ligonier Valley Rams Football (@LVRamsFootball) April 30, 2018

Bloom, who was timed at 4.84 seconds in the 40-yard dash, graduated in December and has been working out for pro teams since.

"All he wanted was a chance," Beitel said. "There were a few teams interested in him, but Arizona is the right fit."

Excited to announce I will sign with the Arizona Cardinals! I can't thank the @AZCardinals organization enough for this opportunity. — Alec Bloom (@alecbloom86) April 30, 2018

Bloom was on the preseason John Mackey Award watch list. He had 45 career catches for 597 yards and four touchdowns, His best season was in 2015 when he caught 22 passes for 314 yards. He had 15 catches for 142 yards in 2016.

At Ligonier Valley, he was named to the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class AA all-state team his senior season after catching 45 passes for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also played in the Big 33 Classic and was named to the Trib's Terrific 25.

The 24 college free agents that we added today.[ https://t.co/x8QpxUUAz1 ] pic.twitter.com/GDiQ4Edhky — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 30, 2018

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.