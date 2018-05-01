Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Former Green Bay Packers player shot to death in Alabama

The Associated Press | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Green Bay Packers Carlos Gray during an NFL football mini camp practice Tuesday, June. 17, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers Carlos Gray during an NFL football mini camp practice Tuesday, June. 17, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis.

Updated 48 minutes ago

PINSON, Ala. — Authorities say a former Green Bay Packers player has been found shot to death in his home in Alabama.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was found shortly before 10 p.m. Monday near Birmingham. The 25-year-old is a native of Pinson, Ala.

Al.com reports that sheriff's deputies and Center Point Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the house after a friend found Gray wounded and unresponsive.

Gray played at North Carolina State University and signed with the Packers as a free agent in 2014.

Al.com reports that he was released from the Packers in 2015 and returned home to Alabama. He was the father of two young children.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me