South Fayette grad Watson to represent Ivy League at Tampa Bay

After the euphoria of the NFL Draft wore off, Justin Watson had to, in his words, “put the student hat back on.” Before heading south to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who took the South Fayette grad in the fifth round, Watson had to finish his finals to complete his degree at Penn.

With an Ivy League education, Watson likely could do just fine in the private sector. But first, he will try to fulfill his lifelong dream of making an NFL roster.

Watson heads to the NFL after a decorated career with the Quakers. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound wide receiver, he finished with four program and four Ivy League records and was a third-team AP FCS All-American in 2017.

Watson said his agent told him he likely would be taken in the fourth round. But the fourth round came and went, and Watson remained undrafted.

“The fourth round felt long,” he said. “It was two hours, but it felt like twice as long. I was just trying to sit there and buckle in. I couldn't control that part of the draft.”

Finally, in the fifth round, Watson's phone buzzed. He looked and saw a Tampa, Fla., number on the display. It was Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht calling to make Watson the first Penn player drafted since 2002.

“Before the draft, I like to invite the (team) owners to sit down in my office, and I kind of tell them what I'm planning on doing,” Licht told Tampa media members after Day 3 of the draft. “I told them that Justin was one of my favorite sleepers in the draft. So to be able to get him was a lot of fun.”

Said Watson: “All the holidays and birthdays you missed and vacations you didn't get to go on are all worth it in that one moment.”

Watson had to take the road less traveled to being drafted. The Ivy League has produced its share of NFL players, but those at FCS schools often need to go the extra mile to get noticed by the NFL.

In talking to scouts during his junior year at Penn, Watson said he was told he would need to accomplish three things to raise his draft profile:

• Have a great senior season. Check. Watson caught 81 passes for 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns despite, Quakers coach Ray Priore said, facing frequent double teams.

• Get invited to an all-star game. Check. Watson played in the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl, catching one pass in each.

“He's playing Ivy League football and hasn't had a chance to go against that level of skill,” Priore said. “And those two games he played allowed him to display his ability on a bigger stage.”

Added Watson: “I've been wanting to show that for a long time. Coming out of high school, I didn't have any (FBS) offers. I wanted to prove I could play against those kinds of players.”

• Have a strong pro day. Check. Watson opened eyes with his 40-inch vertical jump and time of 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

“You have to prove you're athletic and prove your athleticism fits in with the profile of an NFL receiver,” he said.

Watson wrapped up his finals at Penn on May 2. Now, it's all football.

On May 10, he flies to Tampa to take part in the Buccaneers' rookie camp May 11-13. There, he will join another WPIAL player drafted by the Bucs: Central Valley and Pitt product Jordan Whitehead, who was taken in the fourth round.

After that, it will be on to organized team activities, then ramping up toward training camp in the summer.

Watson said he is proud to be a standard-bearer for Ivy League football, and he hopes others can follow his example and his path.

“When people talk about what you want your legacy to be,” he said, “all I wanted was to leave a template for a freshman coming in to show if you keep improving every year, you can chase that dream of being in the NFL.”

Chuck Curti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at ccurti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CCurti_Trib.