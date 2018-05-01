Huss invited to Jaguars rookie camp

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ben Huss will get his shot with an NFL team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday invited the Upper St. Clair product and former Duquesne offensive lineman to its rookie minicamp from May 11 to 13, Duquesne athletic officials announced.

Huss started all four years for the Dukes and earned several All-America honors, including accolades from the Associated Press.

He became the first Duquesne player to take part in the National Football League Players Association Collegiate Bowl in January at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

Huss is one of two players in the history of Duquene football to earn four All-NEC honors, including three first-team all-conference nods. He helped the Dukes win two NEC championships.

He started all 11 games at right guard in 2017 and helped the Duquesne offense lead the NEC in scoring and rushing offense.

Huss's career at Upper St. Clair concluded with all-state recognition, and he played in the Big 33 Football Classic.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.