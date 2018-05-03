Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Bruce Arians joins CBS as NFL game analyst

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Glendale, Ariz. Arians is joining CBS as an NFL game analyst. Arians, a two-time winner of the AP's Coach of the Year award, retired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals in January. He will work with play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel and analyst Trent Green in a three-man booth.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians talks with referee Ed Hochuli during the second quarter against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Updated 7 hours ago

NEW YORK — Bruce Arians is joining CBS as an NFL game analyst.

Arians, a two-time winner of the AP's Coach of the Year award, retired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals in January. He will work with play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel and analyst Trent Green in a three-man booth.

Arians won the top coaching award in 2012 filling in for Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano, who was recovering from battling leukemia. He also took the honor in 2014 when the Cardinals went 11-5.

“I always hoped that broadcasting would be an option after I retired from coaching as a way to stay involved with this great game,” Arians said.

Arians won two Super Bowls as offensive coordinator with the Steelers. He first worked in the NFL in 1989 and also was a head coach at age 30 at Temple, working there from 1983-88.

