Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

4 charged in slaying linked to killing of ex-Packers player

The Associated Press | Friday, May 4, 2018, 9:03 a.m.
Green Bay Packers Carlos Gray during an NFL football mini camp practice Tuesday, June. 17, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers Carlos Gray during an NFL football mini camp practice Tuesday, June. 17, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis.

Updated 4 hours ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Four men are charged with murder and kidnapping in a slaying that police in Alabama say is linked to the killing of a former Green Bay Packers player.

Former Packers defensive lineman Carlos Gray was shot to death Monday in a killing sheriff's officials believe was linked to the drug trade. They say 21-year-old Darryl Thomas was found dead of bullet wounds the next day.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department says friends of the 25-year-old Gray believe Thomas killed him, and Thomas was killed in retaliation.

Capital murder charges were filed in Thomas' death Thursday against 27-year-old Aeriol Lasean Barbee of Hoover; 24-year-old Cortez Clark-Johnson of Center Point; 22-year-old Myzel Contest Arbuckle of Birmingham; and 21-year-old Jalen McIntyre of Pinson.

Records aren't available to show whether the men have lawyers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me