Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Tessitore, Witten, McFarland, Salters on ESPN 'MNF' crew

The Associated Press | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
In this March 28, 2017, file photo, SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland, right, broadcasts during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla. Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
In this March 28, 2017, file photo, SEC Network analyst Booger McFarland, right, broadcasts during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla. Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
In this Sept. 20, 2014, file photo, Joe Namath, left, visits with Joe Tessitore on the set of SEC Nation in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.(AP Photo/Alabama Media Group, Vasha Hunt, File)
In this Sept. 20, 2014, file photo, Joe Namath, left, visits with Joe Tessitore on the set of SEC Nation in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.(AP Photo/Alabama Media Group, Vasha Hunt, File)

Updated 12 hours ago

Three new voices will work ESPN's Monday night games this NFL season: play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, analysts Jason Witten and Booger McFarland.

Tessitore has been one of the network's top announcers for 16 years on boxing, college football and basketball, including calling the College Football Playoff semifinals the past two years. It will be his first NFL assignment.

Witten, one of the sport's finest tight ends and a likely Hall of Famer, retired from the Dallas Cowboys last week to move into the booth.

McFarland won two Super Bowls as a player and has been an analyst for ESPN and SEC Network for four years. He will be “Monday Night Football's” first field-level analyst.

Tessitore replaces Sean McDonough, who will return to doing college football. With Jon Gruden back in coaching with the Raiders, Witten and McFarland move into the analysis roles.

Lisa Salters is the only holdover, returning for her seventh season as the sideline reporter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me