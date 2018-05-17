Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Hapless Browns reportedly will be featured team on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 9:57 a.m.
FILE - In this May 4, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs a drill during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training camp facility in Berea, Ohio. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns will appear on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' this season. Coming off a historic 0-16 season, the Browns were chosen after declining the opportunity several times, said the person who spoke Thursday, May 17, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Updated 6 hours ago

Life is hard for them ... and their fans.

And now the rest of the country will get to see it up close.

The Browns will be the featured team on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Teams don't always have a say in the matter. The Browns were one of six teams that met the criteria to be on the show, according to Pro Football Talk .

The Ravens, Broncos, Chargers, 49ers, and Redskins were also in the running.

Perhaps it was the allure of No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield donning the brown and orange that piqued the interest. That, and the Browns' clean slate after going 0-16 in 2017.

Mayfield's well-documented antics could make for must-see TV.

And being witness to the beginnings of what could be another dreadful season might also draw people in.

Mayfield is expected to sit behind Tyrod Taylor this season, but their competition could be must-watch for football junkies.

