Hapless Browns reportedly will be featured team on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Life is hard for them ... and their fans.

And now the rest of the country will get to see it up close.

The Browns will be the featured team on HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Will become official later today: Browns selected to be featured team on this summer's Hard Knocks, per source.Bonus Browns, more Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 17, 2018

Teams don't always have a say in the matter. The Browns were one of six teams that met the criteria to be on the show, according to Pro Football Talk .

The Ravens, Broncos, Chargers, 49ers, and Redskins were also in the running.

Perhaps it was the allure of No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield donning the brown and orange that piqued the interest. That, and the Browns' clean slate after going 0-16 in 2017.

Mayfield's well-documented antics could make for must-see TV.

And being witness to the beginnings of what could be another dreadful season might also draw people in.

Mayfield is expected to sit behind Tyrod Taylor this season, but their competition could be must-watch for football junkies.