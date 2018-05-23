Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Cowboys' Elliott wants leading role

Fort Worth Star-telegram | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott catches a pass during an organized team activity in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott catches a pass during an organized team activity in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

Updated 16 hours ago

FRISCO, Texas — Running back Ezekiel Elliott became more vocal on the practice field during organized team activities Wednesday than in his previous seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

It's not by accident.

For a team that has seen Jason Witten retire and Dez Bryant get released this offseason, Elliott feels it's time he stepped up into a leadership role. He discussed this with running backs coach Gary Brown.

“I have been a little more vocal,” Elliott said. “That's definitely something I'm focusing in on this offseason. Not only leading by example but coming out and encouraging guys.

“I feel like we all need to do that. I think going into my third year, it's about time. Me and Coach Brown, we talked about that this offseason. We both thought that was something I should focus on.”

As far as if he's more of a leader by example such as Witten or a more intense practice player such as Bryant, Elliott said: “It's a little mixture of both. I like to lead by example, but I'm working on being more vocal.”

Elliott, 22, is coming off a frustrating and stressful season. He dealt with a lengthy legal battle with the NFL over a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy, a suspension he eventually accepted.

That forced Elliott to miss six games in the middle of the season, and the Cowboys offense struggled without him. He finished the year with 983 rushing yards with seven touchdowns on 242 carries.

As a rookie, Elliott led the league in rushing with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Elliott acknowledged it's nice to just focus on football going into next season, rather than a looming suspension.

“I definitely do. I'm excited for this year,” Elliott said. “I have high expectations for myself.”

Elliott brushed off being ranked No. 54 in the league on the NFL Network's list of the top-100 players. He came in at No. 7 a year ago.

“I know the player I am,” Elliott said. “You guys know the player I am. Everyone in the league knows the player I am. So I don't really need verification from a top-100 list.”

Sounds like a leader who already knows how to block out outside noise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me