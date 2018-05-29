Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Steelers' Heyward, DeCastro, Shazier make NFL Network Top 100 list

Joe Rutter
Joe Rutter | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 12:56 p.m.
Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro takes the field through fog from the team tunnel as he is introduced against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro takes the field through fog from the team tunnel as he is introduced against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.

The back half of the NFL Network's Top 100 players came and went without a single Steelers player hearing his name mentioned on the list.

That changed with this week's installment.

Three players were named when the NFL Network ran down Nos. 40-49. Defensive end Cam Heyward was No. 48, inside linebacker Ryan Shazier was No. 47 and guard David DeCastro was No. 44.

Heyward and DeCastro have appeared on the list for the second time in their careers. Heyward was No. 88 in 2016, and DeCastro was No. 97 in 2017. Shazier made the list for the first time.

The NFL Network Top 100 countdown runs Mondays at 8 p.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me