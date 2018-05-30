Browns' Damarious Randall amazed by record-setting post, retweeted 900,000 times

BEREA, Ohio — Damarious Randall has learned the hard way to never underestimate Cleveland sports fans.

When Randall recently wrote on Twitter, “If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I'll buy everyone who retweet's this a jersey,” he had no clue the tweet would become a record-breaker.

“I mean, I definitely didn't think it would go as viral as it did,” Randall, the free safety the Browns acquired in March via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, said Wednesday after the fifth practice of organized team activities. “I mean, I definitely didn't think the Cleveland fan base would go this crazy about it. Obviously, it was a joke, but just to know how passionate this fan base is, I mean, it's just really encouraging.”

Randall sent the tweet at 11:58 p.m. Monday, and by the time he spoke to reporters at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, it had been retweeted more than 761,000 times. So Randall had already become the athlete with the most retweeted tweet ever, surpassing one by LeBron James that was retweeted more than 655,000 times last year, according to an unofficial list compiled on Wikipedia.

As of Wednesday's evening, Randall had 885,000 retweets. Should he eclipse 1 million, he would crack the top nine on the list of the most retweeted tweets.

“Do I get a trophy?” Randall quipped.

Randall, who has more than 133,000 Twitter followers, admitted he thought the tweet would receive a maximum of 100 retweets.

“I didn't think people were going to actually view that as a serious tweet from me,” he said. “But obviously it got the whole world excited about it, and I mean now I'm actually excited about it.

“That just kind of goes to show that this Cleveland fan base is great. I'm actually excited about it ‘cause just to know that the fan base is like this, I just really can't imagine how it's going to be once the Browns start winning a lot of games here.”

On the other hand, Randall has angered a large faction of that fan base by openly rooting for the Golden State Warriors to defeat the Cavs in their best-of-seven series that will begin Thursday at Oracle Arena in Oakland.

A native of Pensacola, Fla., Randall explained he became a fan of Stephen Curry because of his passion and the injuries he overcame on his way to stardom with the Warriors. He said he's a fan of James, too, and he would have cheered for the Cavs if they had been matched up against the Houston Rockets in the Finals instead of the Warriors.

Naturally, many Cleveland fans don't want to hear it.

“He definitely did a couple things that the Dawg Pound does not like, but it's something that he has to deal with,” Browns cornerback TJ Carrie said. “And I think, to us, it's something that we laugh and joke about and definitely something that we have to continue to watch for.”

Randall, 25, couldn't possibly fulfill his promise, even though he doubled down five minutes after the original tweet was sent by writing on Twitter there's a “100 percent chance” he would deliver.

The Cleveland fan base called his bluff.

“Don't hit send,” Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor said.

Let's just live in fantasy land for a minute and say Randall could get a bulk deal in which he would pay $25 for each jersey (he never specified what type of jerseys he would purchase, by the way). He would still need to pay more than $20 million for the order, not to mention find a way for everyone who retweeted him to actually obtain his or her jersey. Randall is scheduled to make $1,514,418 this year in salary and bonuses and $9,069,000 next year, according to the contract tracking website Spotrac.com. And it doesn't sound like he'll be receiving any loans from his coaches or teammates, either.

“I'm not paying one penny,” Jackson said.

Asked whether he has a plan he can put into motion should the Cavs upset the Warriors, Randall said, “I mean I guess we'll have to watch the series and see.”

He later added, “Even if the Cavs do lose, I actually still plan on doing something for the fans. And if the Cavs win, obviously, things are going to get done.”

Obviously, things don't always go according to plan, though.

For example, Randall intended to attend Games 3 and 4 of the Finals in Cleveland, but now he's unsure.

“I don't think any Cleveland fans would sell me any tickets anymore,” Randall said.

As for interacting with those fans on Twitter again, Randall said he can't do it now because his phone freezes every time he attempts to open the app.

“My phone literally just shuts down,” he said.