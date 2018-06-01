Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Splish, splash, Browns coach Jackson takes a Lake Erie bath

The Associated Press | Friday, June 1, 2018, 9:09 p.m.
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, owner Dee Haslam and other Browns employees run into Lake Erie to take the 0-16 plunge, Friday, June 1, 2018 in Bay Village, Ohio. Hue Jackson survived a zero-win season and a chilly dip in the lake. Cleveland's coach made good on his promise and jumped into Lake Erie on Friday, a plunge he hopes will wash away years of losing and frustration for the Browns and fans who haven't had much to cheer about in years.
Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, owner Dee Haslam and other Browns employees run into Lake Erie to take the 0-16 plunge, Friday, June 1, 2018 in Bay Village, Ohio. Hue Jackson survived a zero-win season and a chilly dip in the lake. Cleveland's coach made good on his promise and jumped into Lake Erie on Friday, a plunge he hopes will wash away years of losing and frustration for the Browns and fans who haven't had much to cheer about in years.

Updated 4 hours ago

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Hue Jackson surfaced from the chilly water soaked and smiling before he raised both arms in triumph.

Cleveland's coach hasn't had many moments to celebrate during two miserable seasons with the Browns, so this felt like a victory over the dreaded Steelers.

A very wet, wonderful win.

Jackson took a dive into Lake Erie on Friday, delivering on a promise with a dip he hopes can help cleanse the bumbling Browns, who have gone 1-31 in two seasons with Jackson in charge.

Clad in a T-shirt and shorts, Jackson jogged into the surf holding his wife Michelle's hand before submerging himself. He popped up, pulled up his sagging swim trunks — but not before his backside was exposed — and then splashed along with owner Dee Haslam and more than 150 team employees who turned out to support him and raise money for his charity.

“No more freakin' losing,” Jackson hollered. “Let's go!”

Jackson's plunge had been in the works for months. After the Browns went 1-15 in his first season, Jackson vowed that if the team finished that poorly again, he would jump into one of the Great Lakes. And when Cleveland staggered to a 0-16 record last season, becoming only the second team in NFL history to lose all 16 games, Jackson had no choice but to stick to his words.

“This is not something I do every day, but I made a statement, and I have to back it up,” Jackson said. “I came here two years ago to win, and I'm going to win here. I truly believe that. But I think when you make statements, you've got to stand by them.”

With a TV news helicopter hovering over Huntington Beach, and an NFL Films crew recording his every move on land and sea, Jackson spent several minutes in the unusually warm 72-degree water.

After returning to shore, Jackson expressed relief to have it behind him.

This was a chance to wash off the filth from two painful, forgettable seasons.

“It feels good that it's over with,” Jackson said. “It's over and done with. The page is turned, and you can see it's not just me, it's our organization. They are the reason why I do what I do, and our players and our fans. I know our fans have been very disappointed. I get it. But that page is closed. Hopefully they'll give us a chance to earn back their respect, their trust, their affection for our football team and this city, because we plan on doing something special.”

Before he headed into the water, Jackson became emotional while speaking to the team's employees. He pledged to donate $100 for every Browns co-worker who joined him, and Dee and Jimmy Haslam matched him, raising $30,000 for his foundation which raises awareness and fights human trafficking.

Jackson was fortunate to keep his job following two seasons, but Dee Haslam said the team remains confident he'll get the Browns turned around.

“Hue's a great coach, a great leader of men,” she said. “The last couple years have been terrible for us and been really terrible for our fans. We take that responsibility and feel horrible about it because Northeast Ohio and the fans of the Cleveland Browns deserve so much more.”

As he prepares for his third season, Jackson said his days of making predictions are over.

“I'm not making any more guarantees,” he said. “I'm not making any more promises.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me