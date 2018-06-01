Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Browns coach Hue Jackson fulfills promise, takes dip in Lake Erie

The Associated Press | Friday, June 1, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Updated 9 hours ago

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — Hue Jackson survived a zero-win season and a chilly dip in the lake.

Cleveland's coach made good on his promise and jumped into Lake Erie on Friday, a plunge he hopes will wash away years of losing and frustration for the Browns and fans who haven't had much to cheer about.

Under an overcast sky and with a news helicopter hovering over a local beach, Jackson ran into the water along his wife, Michelle; Browns owner Dee Haslam; and nearly 150 team employees.

Jackson submerged into the 72-degree water, popped up and nearly lost his swim trunks before splashing in the surf.

While the Browns were staggering to a 0-16 season, Jackson promised he would jump in if the team duplicated its 1-15 season from his first year.

Jackson turned his plunge into a fundraiser for his foundation and raised $30,000.

