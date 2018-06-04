Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Packers says no long-term concern after LB Matthews hit in nose

The Associated Press | Monday, June 4, 2018, 1:24 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says he is OK with players taking part in a charity softball game in spite of an injury to linebacker Clay Matthews.

The Packers' long-haired star was pitching when he was hit in the nose by a line drive on Saturday. Teammate Lucas Patrick, an offensive lineman, was at the plate.

McCarthy says that while the injury is unfortunate, he is not going to overreact. He says participation in the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game is good for the players to give back and be involved with the community.

McCarthy said before offseason workouts Monday that Matthews will likely have surgery later this week. He says he has no long-term concerns with the injury.

Matthews has posted on Twitter that he was thankful the injury wasn't more serious. Matthews and receiver Davante Adams were co-captains for the game.

The Packers are in the last week of voluntary workouts. Mandatory minicamp takes place next week.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me