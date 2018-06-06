Jets' Pryor sidelined after ankle scope

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Terrelle Pryor is stuck on the runway with the New York Jets — for now.

The former Jeannette and Ohio State star underwent an ankle scope in the offseason and has not participated in spring practice with his new NFL team.

Pryor, 28, reportedly made his first appearance at team OTA's on Tuesday in a walking boot. According to USA Today's JetsWire, Jets coach Todd Bowles could not say for sure if Pryor will be ready for training camp next month.

A source close to the converted wide receiver, however, said Pryor will be ready following the minor clean-up procedure.

Pryor had ankle surgery last November that shortened his only season with the Washington Redskins to nine games. He spent most of the year on injured reserve and had just 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Pryor (6-foot-5, 230 pounds) had a 1,000-yard receiving season with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

He signed a one year, $4.5 million deal with the Jets in March.