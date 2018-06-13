Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano crushes first pitch in family kickball game

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano posted a video on June 12, 2018, of his family kickball scrimmage showing his monster home run.
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano posted a video on June 12, 2018, of his family kickball scrimmage showing his monster home run.

Updated 15 hours ago

If you're going to have a little kickball game in the driveway with the family, maybe not serve up a meatball to an NFL kicker on the first pitch.

Game over.

The ball is still sailing out of the yard, literally, their yard, on side of the house.

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano posted a video Tuesday of his family kickball scrimmage showing his monster home run. Before the kick, he was admonished not to kick it too hard, but he plummeted the first roll and knocked it over a fence and bushes.

He then trotted around the bases with a little "home run baby" cheer, as his wife Brittany and two of his sons watched and wondered who was going to fetch the ball. According to schoolyard rules for kickball, that would be Gano himself.

Watch the clip, it has over 2.6 million views already:

Gano made 29-of-30 field goal attempts for the Panthers last season and made the Pro Bowl.

