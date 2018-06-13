Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano crushes first pitch in family kickball game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you're going to have a little kickball game in the driveway with the family, maybe not serve up a meatball to an NFL kicker on the first pitch.

Game over.

The ball is still sailing out of the yard, literally, their yard, on side of the house.

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano posted a video Tuesday of his family kickball scrimmage showing his monster home run. Before the kick, he was admonished not to kick it too hard, but he plummeted the first roll and knocked it over a fence and bushes.

He then trotted around the bases with a little "home run baby" cheer, as his wife Brittany and two of his sons watched and wondered who was going to fetch the ball. According to schoolyard rules for kickball, that would be Gano himself.

Watch the clip, it has over 2.6 million views already:

Got home today and my fam was playing kickball so I joined in. The only rule is that I'm not allowed to kick it hard. So here is my first at bat... pic.twitter.com/pDeYuiF8yB — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) June 12, 2018

Gano made 29-of-30 field goal attempts for the Panthers last season and made the Pro Bowl.