Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Legendary Pittsburgh meteorologist Joe DeNardo dies at 87 
NFL

Former Penn State star Saquon Barkley learning about being an NFL running back

The Associated Press | Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 10:48 p.m.
FILE - In this May 21, 2018, file photo, New York Giants' Saquon Barkley makes a catch during NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J. Speed, power, quickness, smarts, good hands. The Penn State product and No. 2 pick overall in the draft has it all. What he needs is knowledge. He has to learn a new playbook for coach Pat Shurmur and then pick up all the little adjustments that turn a college star into one of the NFL’s elite. And it has to be done in roughly four months. (John Munson/The Star-Ledger via AP, File)
FILE - In this May 21, 2018, file photo, New York Giants' Saquon Barkley makes a catch during NFL football practice in East Rutherford, N.J. Speed, power, quickness, smarts, good hands. The Penn State product and No. 2 pick overall in the draft has it all. What he needs is knowledge. He has to learn a new playbook for coach Pat Shurmur and then pick up all the little adjustments that turn a college star into one of the NFL’s elite. And it has to be done in roughly four months. (John Munson/The Star-Ledger via AP, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There's no doubt Saquon Barkley has the talent to be great NFL running back.

Speed, power, quickness, smarts, good hands. The Penn State product the New York Giants grabbed with the second overall pick in the draft has it all.

What he needs is knowledge. He has to learn a new playbook for coach Pat Shurmur and then pick up all the little adjustments that turn a college star into one of the NFL's elite. And it all has to be done in roughly four months.

“Physically, he looks the part,” two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning said of Barkley. “I'll be excited to see him with pads on, in the open field, and see what he can do. He has done a good job.”

Barkley has done everything asked of him so far. He also has drawn some attention. Veteran defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison quipped he couldn't wait until training camp so he could “hit his ass.”

Barkley laughed about it Wednesday.

“I'm just happy that we're on the same team, and he only gets to hit me maybe once or twice a year, rather than facing him for a whole game,” Barkley said.

Barkley has spent a lot of time the past few weeks picking the minds of veteran running back Jonathan Stewart, Manning and his coaches. When he is not doing that, he is watching videotapes of Cardinals running back David Johnson and the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell blocking and running inside and outside the tackles.

“There is always room for improvement on anything,” Barkley said Wednesday after the second day of a mandatory three-day minicamp. “Playbook is definitely something that I feel like I am getting more comfortable with. I am seeing the field a lot differently. Understanding where I have to be in my pass concepts.”

Offensive coordinator Mike Shula said Barkley needs to learn the little adjustments that must happen before and after snaps. He also has to learn how to adjust to facing different defenses each week.

So not only does he need to know the plays, he has to understand what happens when Manning changes plays, where the protection slides and where he needs to be.

Barkley believes good backs run on instinct. He also said they have to help their offensive linemen by setting up their blocks.

“For me, I did it so natural in college that I didn't even notice I was doing it,” Barkley said. “Now, understanding and seeing the play before it develops and seeing the linebacker overflowing, that is how you set up cutback lanes.”

Defensive coordinator James Bettcher has enjoyed watching Barkley.

“He's a special player,” Bettcher said. “He's a guy that's going to create nightmares for any defensive coordinator and matchup problems on any given down.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me