Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Kellen Winslow Jr arrested on rape charges

The Associated Press | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
In this Dec. 8, 2013, file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow runs during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J. Winslow, who is no longer in the NFL, has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
In this Dec. 8, 2013, file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow runs during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in East Rutherford, N.J. Winslow, who is no longer in the NFL, has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
In this July 12, 2013 file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. talks to reporters after a workout organized by quarterback Mark Sanchez in Mission Viejo, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
In this July 12, 2013 file photo, New York Jets tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. talks to reporters after a workout organized by quarterback Mark Sanchez in Mission Viejo, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports sheriff's deputies arrested Winslow on Thursday at his home in the San Diego suburb of Encinitas.

The 34-year-old Winslow was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape and single counts of forcible sodomy, oral copulation and indecent exposure. He's free after posting $50,000 bail.

Defense attorney Brian Watkins declined to comment to the Union-Tribune.

Winslow was due to appear in court Thursday after being charged with burglary following an incident last month at a mobile home park. He now faces arraignment Friday.

The son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow, the younger Winslow spent 10 seasons in the NFL from 2004-13 with Cleveland, Tampa Bay, New England and the New York Jets. The former University of Miami star had 469 catches for 5,236 yards and 25 touchdowns in 105 games.

Once NFL's highest-paid tight end, he was suspended in 2013 with the Jets for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. In November 2013, he was arrested after a woman told police she saw him masturbating in a parked car outside of a New Jersey department store. Winslow was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana, and the charge was dropped after he completed court-ordered terms.

Drafted No. 6 overall by Cleveland, he broke his right leg in his rookie season, then sustained a serious right knee injury in a motorcycle accident that offseason.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me