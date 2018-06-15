Raiders reportedly fear Martavis Bryant will be suspended again

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He's no stranger to the NFL's substance-abuse policy, and now former Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant reportedly could be on the hook for another suspension.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported late Thursday that the Raiders feared a substance-abuse policy suspension "might be imminent" for Bryant.

The Steelers traded Bryant at the NFL Draft in April for the No. 79 overall pick.

Bryant missed the entire 2016 season with the Steelers after repeated violations of the substance-abuse policy.

In 2017, he had 50 catches for 603 yards and three touchdowns. He was outwardly unhappy with his role in the offense and was benched for a game against the Lions after calling out rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media.

Bryant will be a free agent after the 2018 season.

Any suspension could be for a year or longer for Bryant. On April 27, he said during a news conference that he embraced a "clean slate and fresh start" in Oakland, citing a desire to have a long-term future with the Raiders.