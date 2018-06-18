Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Redskins want a piece of Terrelle Pryor

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, June 18, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. (11) runs past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker (38) during the second half of their NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Monday, October 2, 2017.
Those flashy, one-handed catches Terrelle Pryor likes to make in practice aren't going to fly with linebacker Zach Brown. Not this year.

A former teammate of Pryor's with the Washington Redkins, Brown is licking his chops as he prepares for joint practices in August with the New York Jets.

Pryor, the Jeannette and Ohio State product who morphed from a quarterback into a wide receiver in the pros, signed with the Jets for one year worth $4.5 million. He is recovering from ankle surgery but is expected to be at 100 percent for camp.

According to NBC Sports Washington, Brown and other Redskins defenders had distaste for Pryor's "showboating" during training camp last summer.

This version of the Zach Brown Band wants its next great hit to be Pryor.

Many of the highlight-reel catches, which made their way to social media for mass consumption and reaction, were made when defenses were not allowed to live tackle.

Defensive backs and linebackers could not hit Pryor — by on-field rules and by the law laid down by coach Jay Gruden.

Brown said Gruden told the defense not to hit Pryor.

"That's going to be something right there. The boys are gonna have it out for him. We can put hands on him now," NBC Sports Washington reported Brown said on Inside the Locker Room on the Team 980.

Brown added, "Jay ain't here to protect you anymore."

Pryor's one-handed grabs, Brown said, wouldn't be as easy to come by on game days in the NFC East. And they weren't: Pryor had just 20 catches for 240 yards in an injury-shortened, nine-game season.

"The boys were already hot for what he was doing last year," Brown said. "Try to one-hand something while you're with the Jets, you're gonna catch a forearm."

NBC Sports Washington said Bashaud Breeland was thrown off the practice field last year over an incident stemming from him not being allowed to be physical with the 6-foot-5 Pryor, a former 1,000-yard receiver for the Cleveland Browns.

The Redkins will host the Jets for three practices starting Aug. 12. The team play eachother in a preaseason game on Aug. 16.

