Western Pennsylvania native Gene Steratore retiring as NFL referee

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gene Steratore is taking his index card and going home to Washington County.

The longtime NFL referee, a Western Pennsylvania native and Washington resident, retired Friday after 15 seasons officiating in the league, the past 12 as a referee.

Al Riveron, the NFL senior vice president of officiating, announced Steratore's retirement on Twitter. Steratore's last officiated game was the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February.

Gene Steratore, 15-year veteran official, informed me today that he is retiring from the @NFL . Steratore entered the league in 2003, was promoted to referee in 2006, & worked 12 playoff games, ending his career at Super Bowl LII. We wish Gene all the best! pic.twitter.com/MO7Ul8fik9 — Al Riveron (@alriveron) June 22, 2018

ESPN reported Steratore, 55, would join CBS Sports as a rules analyst, but neither the network nor Steratore confirmed the report.

Also an NCAA basketball referee, Steratore joined the NFL as a field judge before getting promoted to referee in 2006. He was involved in a few notable calls in his dozen years as head official, including a pair of disputed plays in which the Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson (Week 1, 2010) and the Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant (NFC Divisional Round, 2015) had apparent catches turned into incompletions.

Steratore also made news in 2017 when he used an index card to confirm the Cowboys gained a first down in a game against the Oakland Raiders.

Friday's retirement made Steratore the fourth NFL referee to hang up his whistle this offseason, joining Ed Hochuli, Jeff Triplette and Terry McAulay.