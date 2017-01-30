Playoff format a tough road for Penguins, other top Metropolitan teams

Between the well-worn debate pitting Sidney Crosby against Alex Ovechkin and the playoff history between the teams, fans of the Penguins and Capitals get along as well as Democrats and Republicans.

With Brandon Dubinsky and John Tortorella acting as rivalry flashpoints, fans of the Penguins and Blue Jackets are about as friendly as Buckeyes and Wolverines.

There is an issue, however, that brings together hockey fans in Pittsburgh, Washington and Columbus — not to mention, hockey players, coaches and executives in those towns — with near unanimity.

The NHL's playoff format is a disaster for the Metropolitan Division this season.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Capitals, Blue Jackets and Penguins have the three best records in the Eastern Conference, just as they have most of the season.

The division-based playoff format makes it likely that one of those teams will be on the golf course by the first week of May.

“I don't really like it too much,” defenseman Justin Schultz said. “I like the old one to eight (conference-based format). But you can't do anything about it. There are going to be teams that get eliminated early every year that should probably go farther. We just have to be ready for whoever we get.”

The fundamental issue is a matter of fairness. If eight teams make the playoffs, logic dictates the team with the second-best record in the conference should face the team with the seventh-best record in the first round, not the team with the third-best record.

“I understand they want to build up some battles and some rivalries inside the division, but I feel like the best teams should have (the best) chance of making it,” goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said. “Like Washington last year, they were in first by a mile and they had to face us in the second round and were out of it. I think the best teams should be facing the worst teams getting in.”

Defenseman Ian Cole mentioned another aspect of the format he's not entirely comfortable with. A team in third place in the Metropolitan might intentionally try to fall into a wild-card position to enter the Atlantic Division bracket instead.

The Islanders last year, for example, weren't exactly heartbroken when they lost their last two games to drop out of third place in the Metropolitan. That gave them a first-round matchup with Florida rather than the Penguins.

“Once you're in the other division, you stay in the other division,” Cole said. “When you have a division as strong as the Metro and another division that's not as strong, that might be beneficial.”

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in an email Monday there is “not currently” any appetite among owners to change back to a conference-based playoff system, so teams had better get used to the format.

For the Penguins, that means training their focus on winning the division. In that case, not only would they probably avoid a first-round meeting with Washington or Columbus, they'd get to play more games at home, where they are 20-3-2 this season.

“Certainly, we'd like to win our division if we could,” coach Mike Sullivan said.

Otherwise, all they can do is grin and bear it.

“There's lot of debate about this format,” Sullivan said. “Our job is to do our best within the format, so that's what we're trying to do. You guys can discuss whether or not you think it's fair or it's right or it's not right. I don't really have an opinion. We're just trying to get better each day.”

Like his coach, defenseman Olli Maatta is in the no-use-complaining-about-it camp, too. Whatever happens, he's expecting a rough road ahead in the spring.

“Look at it this way. You have to beat the best teams to actually go and win,” Maatta said. “It doesn't matter which round it's in. It's playoffs. You've got to beat them anyway.”

