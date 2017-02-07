NHL notebook: Bruins fire longtime coach Julien

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bruins felt they needed to a change at the top, even if it meant doing it on a day when the city was celebrating a championship.

Boston fired Stanley Cup-winning coach Claude Julien on Tuesday, just hours before a downtown parade in honor of the New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory.

General manager Don Sweeney apologized for the timing but said the team's two-day break between games provided time to recover from the emotions of Julien's dismissal. He said he wasn't oblivious of the optics but added “I'm not going to make a decision just based on that.”

With the team in danger of missing the playoffs for a third straight season, Sweeney said he felt he had little choice. Boston has lost two in a row and six of nine and fallen out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Assistant Bruce Cassidy was named interim coach.

“I had come to a conclusion that in moving this group forward with an eye toward the plans that have been put in place, that I wasn't willing to commit to a longer-term basis with Claude,” Sweeney said.

He also said there is time before the March 1 trade deadline to make adjustments that could get the Bruins in position to make the playoffs.

“There's no question I think this group has a chance to get in,” Sweeney said.

Bruins left wing Brad Marchand said he's hopeful the change will give the team a jolt.

“At the end of the day, it falls back on the players,” he said. “We're not the ones that are executing on the ice, and hopefully we have to realize that this is not going to fix everything. We have to go out there and do the job.”

Julien is the fourth coach to be fired this season following Ken Hitchcock in St. Louis last week , Gerard Gallant of the Florida Panthers in November and Jack Capuano of the New York Islanders in January. Four of the past eight Stanley Cup champions have made a coaching change midseason.

Julien was the longest-tenured current coach in the NHL, starting with the Bruins in the 2007-08 season. He went 419-246-94 over nearly 10 seasons, including two trips to the NHL finals and a Stanley Cup title in 2011. The Bruins lost in the finals two years later, and the year after that earned 117 points and the Presidents' Trophy before losing in the conference semifinals to archrival Montreal.

Cassidy, 51, is not a newbie to the Bruins, having spent nine years in the organization. He completed his fifth season as head coach of the Providence Bruins in 2015-16, having spent the three previous seasons with the club as an assistant.

This will also be his second stint as an NHL head coach, having previously coached the Washington Capitals from 2002 to 2004 and helping the team to a postseason berth in his first season there.

Around the league

Flyers rookie forward Travis Konecny, who has seven goals and 15 assists this season, will miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

He was hurt in Monday's loss to the Blues.

Surgery for Jets' Myers

Jets defenseman Tyler Myers underwent unspecified surgery this week to repair a lower-body injury that has kept him out since early November.

Coach Paul Maurice said Myers is expected to recover in six to eight weeks.