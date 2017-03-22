Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

NHL notebook: Robert Morris forward Leavens signs with ECHL's Nailers

Staff and Wire Reports | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 8:15 p.m.

Robert Morris senior forward Daniel Leavens wasted no time getting used to his new surroundings.

Leavens, who signed with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday, made his debut later that night against the Idaho Steelheads. The Nailers are an affiliate of the Penguins.

Leavens had 49 points on 14 goals and 35 assists this season, the fifth-best single-season total in program history.

Former Robert Morris forward Cody Wydo also plays for the Nailers.

Lundqvist set for return

Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist will play this weekend after being sidelined since March 7 with a hip injury.

The team will be at Los Angeles on Saturday and Anaheim on Sunday. The Rangers also play in San Jose on Tuesday.

Lundqvist, 35, has had an up-and-down season. He has a 30-17-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.65 goals-against average.

Stastny week-to-week

Blues forward Paul Stastny is week-to-week with a lower-body injury after getting hurt Tuesday night.

Stastny, 31, is fourth on St. Louis in scoring with 40 points on 18 goals and 22 assists.

