NHL

Devils' all-time leading scorer Elias retires after 18 seasons

The Associated Press | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:18 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

NEWARK, N.J. — Patrik Elias, the New Jersey Devils' all-time leading scorer, is retiring after a career that spanned almost two decades and included two Stanley Cup titles.

The 40-year-old native of the Czech Republic announced his retirement in a statement Friday. A free agent after last season, he had knee surgery in May and did not sign a contract this season.

Elias played all of his 18 NHL seasons with the Devils, becoming the team's franchise leader in goals (408), assists (617) and points (1,025). He ranks third in games played with 1,240, behind Ken Daneyko (1,283) and Martin Brodeur (1,259). He also is the Devils' single-season leader in points, scoring 96 in 2000-01, when he was named to the NHL's First All-Star Team at left wing.

“After 18 seasons, I am pleased to announce that I will be retiring from the National Hockey League, having played my last game with the New Jersey Devils,” Elias said. “For the past few months, I have weighed this decision both physically and mentally. I am happy to say this provides me and my family with closure.”

A four-time All-Star, Elias is the club's all-time playoff leader with 45 goals, 80 assists and 125 points, 21 power-play goals and six game-winning goals. On Jan. 17, 2009, he scored his 702nd career point, surpassing John MacLean to become the franchise's all-time leading scorer. His 16 career overtime goals rank second in NHL history.

The Devils plan to retire his No. 26 at a home game next season.

“I came here 22 years ago to play hockey — to do what I loved since I was 5 years old,” Elias said. “I was able to play with great teammates, embrace the camaraderie and team spirit of being a Devil, and bring home a Stanley Cup on two occasions.”

Taken in the second round in the 1994 draft, Elias helped the Devils win Stanley Cups in 2000 and 2003. He also appeared in Cup Finals in 2001 and '12, and four Eastern Conference titles.

In his final NHL game, on April 9, Elias scored a goal and recorded two assists.

