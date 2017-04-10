Pittsburgh Penguins big screen is back for Stanley Cup playoffs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday announced the team's signature, outdoor big screen will return to its spot near the Peoples Gate at PPG Paints Arena for all home games during the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The screen at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Place has been “a staple of Penguins playoff hockey over the past decade,” the team said.

The Pens also announced that it will give away gold t-shirts and towels to all fans in attendance for “Gold Outs” among fans in the arena.

Sponsors including IGS Energy, PPG and UPMC will provide t-shirts and/or towels for the first two games.

The first playoff game is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The KeyBank Fan Zone will be available at all three gates beginning two hours before home games. Fan activities will include DJs, face painters and appearances by Iceburgh and the Penguins' Ice Crew.

The team said there will be two party tents outside at the Trib Total Media Gate, presented by Pittsburgh Brewing, and at the Verizon Gate, presented by Coors Light.

Fans starting Wednesday can pick up free playoff yards signs at Pittsburgh-area Dick's Sporting Goods stores.