Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Photo gallery: Penguins vs. Blue Jackets Game 5

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 8:33 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fans enter PPG Paints Arena before Game 5 of the Penguins’ first-round series against the Blue Jackets on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fans enter PPG Paints Arena before Game 5 of the Penguins’ first-round series against the Blue Jackets on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fans enter PPG Paints Arena before Game 5 of the Penguins’ first-round series against the Blue Jackets on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel celebrates his goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara (65) clears the puck from the front of the goal against the Penguins in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) falls on a loose puck in front of the goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Patric Hornqvist celebrate with Phil Kessel after Kessel's goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot on goal from Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist celebrates Phil Kessel's goal agains the Blue Jackets in the first period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta (3) blocks the puck from entering the goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) watches a deflected shot on goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins right wing Phil Kessel (81) shoots and makes a shot on goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Patric Hornqvist watches as Phil Kessel's shot beat Blue Jackets Sergei Bobrovsky in the first period Thursday, April 20, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Nick Bonino (13) falls on a loose puck in front of the goal against the Blue Jackets in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) fends off Blue Jackets center Sam Gagner (89) in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Blue Jackets defenseman Kyle Quincey (26) hangs onto the arm of Penguins center Matt Cullen (7) in the first period of game 5 in the first round of NHL playoffs at PPG Paint Arena on Thursday April 20, 2017.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Just as the Penguins' 3-0 lead in their first-round series with Columbus proved closer than the final results suggested through Game 3, so did their three-goal lead in Game 5 on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

The Blue Jackets, in need of a win to stave off elimination, put together one of their stronger stretches of hockey in the series to cut the Penguins' lead to 3-2 with just minutes left in the middle period.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.