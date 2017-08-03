Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Predators captain Mike Fisher announces retirement from NHL
Matt Rosenberg | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 7:18 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Sidney Crosby fights for the puck with Nashville center Mike Fisher in the third period during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Matt Murray (30) stops an attacking Predators center Mike Fisher (12) in the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher is hanging up his skates.

In a column in the Tennesean, Fisher writes : "This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but I know I've made the right one. I've decided to retire from the NHL."

Fisher played 17 years in the NHL and helped lead the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final against the Penguins last season.

After the Final, Fisher said "faith, family and then hockey" were his personal priorities .

Fisher is married to country music superstar Carrie Underwood. The couple has one child, 2-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher.

The Predators signed former Penguins center Nick Bonino during the free agency period to help fortify their strength down the middle, which has another void with the loss of Fisher.

In his column, Fisher credited Nashville for creating a scene beyond anything the Predators could have imagined during their Stanley Cup playoff run.

"But the scene outside blew us away. We couldn't take credit for it or even claim it was what we expected," Fisher wrote. "All of us were looking at each other and going, "holy cow, this is something we'll never forget.' "

Fisher played 1,088 NHL games in 17 seasons with the Predators and Ottawa Senators. The 37-year-old had 237 points in 413 games with Nashville.

