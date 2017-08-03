Predators captain Mike Fisher announces retirement from NHL

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher is hanging up his skates.

In a column in the Tennesean, Fisher writes : "This is the hardest decision I've ever had to make, but I know I've made the right one. I've decided to retire from the NHL."

Fisher played 17 years in the NHL and helped lead the Predators to the Stanley Cup Final against the Penguins last season.

After the Final, Fisher said "faith, family and then hockey" were his personal priorities .

Fisher is married to country music superstar Carrie Underwood. The couple has one child, 2-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher.

The Predators signed former Penguins center Nick Bonino during the free agency period to help fortify their strength down the middle, which has another void with the loss of Fisher.

We have full coverage of Mike Fisher's retirement in today's @Tennessean . He's got solid writing chops. pic.twitter.com/ur3UEtvlQn — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) August 3, 2017

In his column, Fisher credited Nashville for creating a scene beyond anything the Predators could have imagined during their Stanley Cup playoff run.

"But the scene outside blew us away. We couldn't take credit for it or even claim it was what we expected," Fisher wrote. "All of us were looking at each other and going, "holy cow, this is something we'll never forget.' "

Fisher played 1,088 NHL games in 17 seasons with the Predators and Ottawa Senators. The 37-year-old had 237 points in 413 games with Nashville.