NHL

J.T. Miller scores overtime winner as Rangers top Sabres in Winter Classic

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 6:27 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

NEW YORK — J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal 2 minutes, 43 seconds into overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday in the NHL's 10th Winter Classic at Citi Field.

Paul Carey and Michael Grabner scored in the first period for the Rangers, who improved to 4-0 in regular-season outdoor games. Henrik Lundqvist, who has been in goal for all four of the wins, stopped 31 shots to help New York improve to 6-2-3 in its last 11 overall.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist, Sam Reinhart also scored and Kyle Okposo had two assists for the Sabres. Robin Lehner finished with 39 saves for Buffalo, which has just 10 wins this season but is 4-3-5 in its last 12 games.

The Rangers went on the power play 2:15 into overtime when Jacob Josefson was whistled for tripping Jimmy Vesey. Miller, who played youth hockey in Coraopolis, scored the winner on a rebound in front off a shot by Kevin Shattenkirk.

The game, played at the home of baseball's New York Mets, was on the 10th anniversary of the Sabres' 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins in Buffalo in the first Winter Classic. This was the league's 24th regular-season outdoor game.

Buffalo was 1 for 5 on the power play after coming in 30th in the NHL at 12.4 percent. The Rangers went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

Lundqvist made a sensational save on an attempt by Zemgus Girgensons with 2:12 remaining to keep the score tied.

The national anthem was performed by a group of children born in 2008, the year of the first Winter Classic. The Goo Goo Dolls, a rock band that started in the Buffalo area, performed during the first intermission.

Despite the official temperature at puck drop of 20.5 degrees, the game drew a sellout crowd of 41,821.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 after one period before Reinhart cut the deficit in half in the opening minute of the second period. Lundqvist stopped a slap shot by Rasmus Ristolainen but Reinhart knocked in the rebound at 56 seconds.

Shortly before that, Lehner made a stellar stop on a short-handed breakaway by Grabner that would've given the Rangers a three-goal lead.

The Sabres tied it in the opening minute of the third. Ristolainen fired a wrist shot off a pass from Ryan O'Reilley for his second at 27 seconds.

J.T. Miller of the Rangers celebrates his winning goal in overtime against the Sabres with teammate Mats Zuccarello during the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2018, New York.
Getty Images
J.T. Miller of the Rangers celebrates his winning goal in overtime against the Sabres with teammate Mats Zuccarello during the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2018, New York.
Rangers left wing J.T. Miller celebrates after scoring the winning goal with Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello against the Sabres in overtime of the Winter Classic on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at CitiField in New York.
Rangers left wing J.T. Miller celebrates after scoring the winning goal with Rangers right wing Mats Zuccarello against the Sabres in overtime of the Winter Classic on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at CitiField in New York.
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) controls the puck in front of New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) in the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at CitiField in New York on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (15) controls the puck in front of New York Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) in the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at CitiField in New York on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
