NBC hockey analyst Pierre McGuire has surgery for prostate cancer
Updated 7 hours ago
A familiar voice was missing from NBC's "Wednesday Night Rivalry" broadcast of the Blackhawks-Wild game in Chicago.
Before the game play-by-play announcer Mike Emrick revealed that color commentator Pierre McGuire had undergone successful surgery for prostate and was recovering at home.
We're thinking of you, Pierre! #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/2EvE9GoMKr— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) January 11, 2018
McGuire told USA Today he had no symptoms and wouldn't have known about the condition if he hadn't gone for a physical. He said it was stage 1 cancer and there was no plan for chemotherapy treatments.
He also told USA Today that he plans on returning to the booth when the Winter Olympics start Feb. 8Five months ago, fellow NBC analyst Eddie Olczyk was diagnosed with colon cancer and was facing a 24-week chemotherapy plan. Emrick also is a survivor of prostate cancer.
McGuire told USA Today that Olczyk told him simply, "You got to fight and stay positive and I said, 'I agree.' "