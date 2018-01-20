Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

Ironman Andrew Cogliano gets warm reception on return

The Los Angeles Times | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks left wing Andrew Cogliano (7) celebrates with teammates on the bench after the Ducks score during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Updated 7 hours ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks winger Andrew Cogliano took the end of his streak of 830 consecutive games played with a quiet grace and a few tears, not out of self-pity but of remorse for having committed an offense he didn't intend and for letting his teammates down.

Suspended two games by the league for a late, high hit on Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe last week, Cogliano became a spectator for the first time in his NHL career.

When he returned Friday, the Ducks played a video tribute to his streak — the fourth-longest in NHL history — and fans welcomed him back with signs proclaiming that in their eyes, at least, his streak had never stopped. He was still their favorite Ironman. His teammates welcomed him back just as enthusiastically.

“It was weird not having him for the last couple of games. You just kind of expect him to always be there,” forward Chris Wagner said. “A tough decision by the league. We kind of felt collectively, it is what it is, and he'll bounce back.”

Whether Cogliano deserved the suspension will be debated for as long as he plays. It was a blow to the head, which the NHL is trying to eliminate, and he acknowledged that it had been late, but he had a spotless record before that.

Cogliano intercepted a clearing pass and kept the puck in the zone to make possible Ryan Kesler's decisive goal in a 2-1 victory over the Kings before an appreciative sellout crowd at Honda Center.

“It's important for me to take the time to express my gratitude of how special it's been over the last 48 hours,” said Cogliano, who received widespread support from fans and former players on Twitter and by texts.

“And obviously tonight, that was something that I'll remember for the rest of my life and my career.

“This is probably one of the toughest parts of my career, but I think that evened it out for me in terms of the amount of support, the video, the fans. It's pretty special to have that done in my career for me, and I really want to thank the people that took the effort because it means the world to me.”

