NHL

Jaromir Jagr headed to Czech Republic after clearing waivers

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Calgary Flames right wing Jaromir Jagr, of the Czech Republic, waits for a face-off against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Multiple people with direct knowledge of the move say the Calgary Flames have placed Jagr on waivers. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, because the team had not announced the transaction. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Jaromir Jagr, one of the greatest players in Penguins history, has apparently reached the end of his NHL road.

Jagr, 45, was not claimed by any NHL team after being placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames on Sunday. According to TSN, it is expected Jagr's contract will be assigned to Kladno of the Czech Extraliga, where he can continue playing with his hometown team.

Jagr had one goal and six assists in 22 games with the Flames this season. He is the second-leading scorer in NHL history with 1,921 points since breaking into the league as an 18-year-old with the Penguins in 1990.

Jagr is the third-leading scorer in Penguins history with 1,079 points in 11 seasons with the club. Sidney Crosby passed Jagr for second place on the team scoring list with a three-assist performance Thursday against Minnesota. Crosby has 1,082 points.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

