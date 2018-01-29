Jaromir Jagr headed to Czech Republic after clearing waivers
Updated 7 hours ago
Jaromir Jagr, one of the greatest players in Penguins history, has apparently reached the end of his NHL road.
Jagr, 45, was not claimed by any NHL team after being placed on waivers by the Calgary Flames on Sunday. According to TSN, it is expected Jagr's contract will be assigned to Kladno of the Czech Extraliga, where he can continue playing with his hometown team.
Jaromir Jagr (CGY) clears waivers. Expectation is his NHL contract for balance of season will be assigned to Kladno in CZE.— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 29, 2018
Jagr had one goal and six assists in 22 games with the Flames this season. He is the second-leading scorer in NHL history with 1,921 points since breaking into the league as an 18-year-old with the Penguins in 1990.
Jagr is the third-leading scorer in Penguins history with 1,079 points in 11 seasons with the club. Sidney Crosby passed Jagr for second place on the team scoring list with a three-assist performance Thursday against Minnesota. Crosby has 1,082 points.
