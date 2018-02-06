Ryan Shazier stands up at Penguins game, receives standing ovation
On a night when Penguins fans serenaded visiting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Shazier got a standing ovation.
The Steelers inside linebacker, who suffered a spine injury that required surgery on Dec. 6, stole the show at the Penguins game against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena when he was shown on the video scoreboard at 16:01 mark of the first period.
Shazier then stunned everyone by standing up, with some assistance.
A well-deserved STANDING ovation for this guy.Welcome to the game, @RyanShazier ! pic.twitter.com/IhBscrsXTT— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 7, 2018
Shazier was released Thursday from UPMC Rehabilitation Center, and posted photos of himself standing next to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and others on Instagram. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Shazier "has regained movement in his legs and is engaging in a regular walking routine," which NBC's Michelle Tafoya later clarified that Shazier is only walking with assistance.
