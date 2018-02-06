Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live updates: Hazardous conditions as winter storm blasts region with snow, ice
NHL

Ryan Shazier stands up at Penguins game, receives standing ovation

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 7:51 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier receives a standing ovation during a hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.
Kevin Gorman | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier receives a standing ovation during a hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

On a night when Penguins fans serenaded visiting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Ryan Shazier got a standing ovation.

The Steelers inside linebacker, who suffered a spine injury that required surgery on Dec. 6, stole the show at the Penguins game against the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena when he was shown on the video scoreboard at 16:01 mark of the first period.

Shazier then stunned everyone by standing up, with some assistance.

Shazier was released Thursday from UPMC Rehabilitation Center, and posted photos of himself standing next to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and others on Instagram. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that Shazier "has regained movement in his legs and is engaging in a regular walking routine," which NBC's Michelle Tafoya later clarified that Shazier is only walking with assistance.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me