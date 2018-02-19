Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Capitals acquire D Michal Kempny in trade with Blackhawks

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 1:54 p.m.
Michal Kempny #6 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck under pressure from Adam Henrique #14 of the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on February 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Getty Images
Michal Kempny #6 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck under pressure from Adam Henrique #14 of the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on February 15, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Updated 10 hours ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Capitals coach Barry Trotz said teams can't have enough defensive depth in discussing Washington acquiring Michal Kempny in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

In exchange for Kempny, the Blackhawks received a conditional 2018 third-round pick from the Capitals, who made the deal shortly before their game at Buffalo and a week before the NHL trade deadline.

The Capitals will part with the higher selection between their own third-rounder and the Toronto pick they acquired from New Jersey as part of the Marcus Johansson trade.

“We see as the season goes on and the games get more intense, you need depth,” Trotz said. “And no one can have enough depth on defense.”

The Capitals began the day in second place in the Metropolitan Division standings, and are injury-free in concluding a four-game road swing.

The 27-year-old Kempny had a goal and six assists in 31 games in his second NHL season, both with Chicago. He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The Capitals got a firsthand look at Kempny, who had an assist and was credited with two blocked shots in a 7-1 loss at Chicago on Saturday.

“He's a real good skater and he's a little bit more of a veteran player,” Trotz said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me