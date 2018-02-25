Bruins acquire Rick Nash in multiplayer trade with Rangers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Rangers have traded forward Rick Nash as part of a multiplayer deal with the Boston Bruins.

The Rangers acquired the Bruins' first-round pick in this year's draft as well as forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The Bruins tweeted Sunday morning they hope to have Nash on the ice for their game against the Sabres.

Rick Nash is expected to join the team in Buffalo and will be eligible for tonight's game against the Sabres. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 25, 2018

The deal was made Sunday morning, a day before the NHL's trading deadline.

Nash has topped 30 goals in eight of his 15 NHL seasons.

The 33-year-old Nash leaves the rebuilding Rangers to join a Bruins team that ranks third in the Eastern Conference standings with 82 points.

Nasher, thank you for 6 memorable years as a part of our #NYR family. We cheered 145 Nashty goals and together we celebrated your career milestones, including your 400th goal and 1000th game.Once a Ranger, always a Ranger.We salute you! pic.twitter.com/1ylpHP8v0z — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 25, 2018

Nash is in the final year of his contract and eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Bruins play at Buffalo on Sunday and are coming off a 4-3 loss at Toronto on Saturday night.