NHL

Bruins acquire Rick Nash in multiplayer trade with Rangers

The Associated Press | Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
New York Rangers right wing Rick Nash battles for the puck again Ottawa Senators defenseman Cody Ceci during the first period of a game Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018 in Ottawa, Ontario.
Fred Chartrand/AP
Updated 15 hours ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Rangers have traded forward Rick Nash as part of a multiplayer deal with the Boston Bruins.

The Rangers acquired the Bruins' first-round pick in this year's draft as well as forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey and a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The Bruins tweeted Sunday morning they hope to have Nash on the ice for their game against the Sabres.

The deal was made Sunday morning, a day before the NHL's trading deadline.

Nash has topped 30 goals in eight of his 15 NHL seasons.

The 33-year-old Nash leaves the rebuilding Rangers to join a Bruins team that ranks third in the Eastern Conference standings with 82 points.

Nash is in the final year of his contract and eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Bruins play at Buffalo on Sunday and are coming off a 4-3 loss at Toronto on Saturday night.

