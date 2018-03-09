Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NHL

NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament

The Associated Press | Friday, March 9, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby beat Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid in the first period Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The National Hockey League is making its first foray into the world of esports.

The league is launching the 2018 NHL Gaming World Championship on Friday, a tournament that will crown a champion in June in Las Vegas. League officials and esports experts say it's a way to attract millennials to hockey and to find new ways to connect with current fans.

In what NHL executive vice president and chief revenue officer Keith Wachtel acknowledges is a basic start to esports, the tournament will allow players to match up 1-on-1 in "EA Sports NHL 18" qualification rounds. That will be followed by regional finals in the United States, Canada and Europe on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One ahead of the June 19 championship.

The goal could eventually be to put on something similar to the season-long NBA 2K League, which is set to begin in May, and eMLS, which has 19 of 23 teams taking part using "FIFA 18."

